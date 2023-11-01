The Marshall Thundering Herd women (3-4) will next be in action at home against the Salem (WV) Tigers, on Monday, December 11 at 6:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Marshall games

Marshall's next matchup information

Opponent: Salem (WV) Tigers

Salem (WV) Tigers Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Cam Henderson Center

Top Marshall players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Roshala Scott 6 21.0 3.8 1.5 1.0 0.5 45.5% (46-101) 25.6% (10-39) Abby Beeman 7 17.0 7.3 6.3 3.0 0.3 44.8% (43-96) 32.6% (15-46) Breanna Campbell 6 12.5 3.0 3.5 2.2 0.0 46.5% (20-43) 46.7% (7-15) Aislynn Hayes 7 10.1 4.9 1.1 1.1 0.0 37.5% (24-64) 32.3% (10-31) Mahogany Matthews 7 9.6 6.1 0.4 0.7 1.6 45.3% (24-53) 0.0% (0-6)

