Max Strus' Cleveland Cavaliers face the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on October 31, Strus posted six points in a 109-91 loss versus the Knicks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Strus' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-110)

Over 13.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Over 2.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were 12th in the league last year, giving up 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks allowed 42 rebounds per game last season, seventh in the league in that category.

The Knicks conceded 25.1 assists per contest last year (13th in the NBA).

Conceding 13 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Knicks were 25th in the NBA in that category.

Max Strus vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 33 6 3 3 1 0 0

