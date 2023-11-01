Coming up for Sidney Crosby (15 goals) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-11-3), on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, are the Florida Panthers on the road.

Upcoming Pittsburgh games

Pittsburgh's next matchup information

Opponent: Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Amerant Bank Arena

Amerant Bank Arena Broadcast: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Moneylines: Panthers -160, Penguins +135

Panthers -160, Penguins +135 Total: 6.5 goals

Top Pittsburgh players

Jake Guentzel: 10 goals and 19 assists

Crosby: 15 goals and 12 assists

Evgeni Malkin: 10 goals and 11 assists

Alex Nedeljkovic: 2-2-1 record, .931 save percentage, 11 goals allowed

