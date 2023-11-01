Where to Get Trey Hendrickson Bengals Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're a big fan of Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. For more info, keep reading.
Trey Hendrickson 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|27
|8.0
|8.5
|0
|2
Hendrickson Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Browns
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 2
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|2.0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|0.5
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|2.5
|1.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|1.0
|3.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|1.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|0.5
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
Trey Hendrickson's Next Game
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 16, 2023
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video
