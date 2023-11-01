It's not enough to simply be a fan of West Virginia. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Mountaineers by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get West Virginia Mountaineers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

West Virginia team leaders

Want to buy Jesse Edwards' jersey? Or another West Virginia player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Quinn Slazinski 6 16.3 4.5 2.5 0.3 0.2 Jesse Edwards 6 15.8 10.7 1.3 0.5 2.0 Kobe Johnson 6 10.8 3.5 3.2 0.7 0.8 Seth Wilson 6 7.5 3.5 1.7 1.2 0.2 Josiah Harris 6 5.7 5.2 1.3 0.2 0.7 Ofri Naveh 6 4.5 5.2 1.7 0.8 0.2 Pat Suemnick 6 2.0 2.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 Jeremiah Bembry 4 0.0 0.5 0.8 0.0 0.0

West Virginia season stats

West Virginia has a 3-3 record on the season so far.

On November 6, West Virginia claimed its best win of the season, a 67-59 victory over the Missouri State Bears, a top 100 team (No. 68), according to the RPI.

The Mountaineers have faced a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Of West Virginia's 25 remaining games, seven are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Mountaineers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming West Virginia games

Check out the Mountaineers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 St. John's H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Pittsburgh H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Drexel H 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 UMass N 6:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Radford H 7:00 PM

Check out the Mountaineers this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.