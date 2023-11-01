If you're a die-hard fan of West Virginia women's basketball, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Mountaineers apparel. For more details, keep reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get West Virginia Mountaineers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

West Virginia team leaders

Want to buy Jordan Harrison's jersey? Or another West Virginia player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG JJ Quinerly 6 16.3 3.3 2.0 3.0 0.2 Lauren Fields 6 13.2 2.3 2.7 3.2 0.5 Jordan Harrison 6 12.8 4.3 5.8 2.5 0.0 Kyah Watson 6 7.2 6.0 1.7 1.7 0.3 Tavy Diggs 6 6.2 5.2 1.5 0.5 1.0 Jayla Hemingway 6 5.8 1.8 1.7 1.0 0.0 Kylee Blacksten 6 5.3 3.2 0.7 1.2 0.7 Tirzah Moore 4 6.5 3.8 0.8 1.3 1.0 Danelle Arigbabu 5 2.6 2.2 0.6 0.0 0.4 Messiah Hunter 5 2.0 1.6 0.0 0.4 0.0

West Virginia season stats

West Virginia is unbeaten at 6-0 this season.

The Mountaineers are 2-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 3-0 in neutral-site games this year.

When it comes to its signature win this season, West Virginia defeated the Charlotte 49ers on November 24. The final score was 84-56.

The Mountaineers have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

West Virginia has four games remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Mountaineers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming West Virginia games

Check out the Mountaineers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Saint Bonaventure H 12:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 Penn State H 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Delaware State H 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Wright State H 10:00 AM Thu, Dec 21 Niagara H 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on West Virginia this season.

Check out the Mountaineers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.