The Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2) will aim to halt a four-game losing streak when they square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) at home on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN.

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-165) Blue Jackets (+140) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog seven times, and won three of those games.

This season Columbus has won two of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jackets have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in four of eight games this season.

Blue Jackets vs Lightning Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 32 (8th) Goals 23 (24th) 28 (14th) Goals Allowed 30 (21st) 10 (4th) Power Play Goals 5 (19th) 3 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (9th)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

The Blue Jackets have the league's 24th-ranked scoring offense (23 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Blue Jackets' 30 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the league.

They have a -7 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.

