Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Lightning on November 2, 2023
Ivan Provorov and Nikita Kucherov are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet at Nationwide Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Provorov's seven points are pivotal for Columbus. He has recorded zero goals and seven assists in nine games.
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jack Roslovic Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Jack Roslovic has amassed six points this season, with two goals and four assists.
Roslovic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|8
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Columbus' Boone Jenner is among the leaders on the team with five total points (four goals and one assist).
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|8
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
One of Tampa Bay's most productive offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 11 points (six goals, five assists) and plays an average of 20:59 per game.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 21
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|2
|0
|2
|7
Brandon Hagel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Brandon Hagel has picked up 10 points (1.1 per game), scoring six goals and adding four assists.
Hagel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
