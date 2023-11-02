Boone Jenner will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Looking to wager on Jenner's props? Here is some information to help you.

Boone Jenner vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

Jenner's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:07 per game on the ice, is -3.

Jenner has scored in two of the nine games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Jenner has recorded a point in a game three times this year out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Jenner has had an assist in one of nine games this season.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Jenner hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Jenner has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jenner Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 9 Games 2 5 Points 1 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

