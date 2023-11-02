The Columbus Blue Jackets, Jack Roslovic among them, play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Roslovic against the Lightning, we have lots of info to help.

Jack Roslovic vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Roslovic Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Roslovic has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 14:18 on the ice per game.

Roslovic has twice scored a goal in a game this season in eight games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In four of eight games this year, Roslovic has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Roslovic has posted an assist in a game three times this season in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

Roslovic's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Roslovic having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Roslovic Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 8 Games 3 6 Points 1 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

