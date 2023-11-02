Will Justin Danforth Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 2?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Justin Danforth going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Danforth stats and insights
- In three of nine games this season, Danforth has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- Danforth has zero points on the power play.
- Danforth's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
