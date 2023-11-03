Donovan Mitchell plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time out, a 95-89 win over the Knicks, Mitchell put up 30 points, six rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets in place for Mitchell, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 32.5 (-106)

Over 32.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-154)

Looking to bet on one or more of Mitchell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 119.5 points per contest last season made the Pacers the 29th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 45.3 rebounds per game last year, the Pacers were 28th in the league in that category.

The Pacers gave up 26.4 assists per contest last year (26th in the league).

The Pacers gave up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game last year, 17th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 40 40 6 1 3 0 3 2/5/2023 35 19 3 6 2 0 1 12/29/2022 37 28 4 6 5 0 2 12/16/2022 37 41 1 3 8 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.