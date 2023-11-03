The outings in a Friday soccer lineup sure to please include the Turkish Süper Lig match featuring Galatasaray A.S. taking on Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Galatasaray A.S. vs Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü

  • League: Turkish Süper Lig
  • Game Time: 12:55 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Shabab FC vs Al-Ittihad Club

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier HSC

  • League: Ligue 1
  • Game Time: 3:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah vs Colorado

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: FC Porto vs Estoril

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Deportivo Cuenca vs Aucas

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington vs Washington State

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Oregon State vs Oregon

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Stanford vs California

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: UCLA vs USC

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Arizona vs Arizona State

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.