In the upcoming matchup versus the Washington Capitals, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Adam Fantilli to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

Fantilli has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

