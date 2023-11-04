Here's a look at the injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-4-2), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Blue Jackets prepare for their matchup with the Washington Capitals (4-4-1) at Capital One Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Patrik Laine LW Out Upper Body

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Joel Edmundson D Out Hand Nicklas Backstrom C Out Personal Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nic Dowd C Out Upper Body

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets have 27 goals this season (2.7 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

Columbus has allowed 32 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in the league.

They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -5.

Capitals Season Insights

Washington's 17 total goals (1.9 per game) rank 30th in the league.

Its goal differential (-12) ranks 29th in the league.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-145) Blue Jackets (+120) 6.5

