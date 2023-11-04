Saturday's NHL play includes the Washington Capitals (4-4-1) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-4-2) at Capital One Arena. The Blue Jackets are underdogs (+120 on the moneyline) against the Capitals (-145) ahead of the outing, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Columbus and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in four of nine games this season.

The Capitals have been victorious in two of their three games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in eight games this season, with four upset wins (50.0%).

Washington has had moneyline odds of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Columbus has gone 4-2 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.

