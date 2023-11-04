Player prop bet options for Alexander Ovechkin, Ivan Provorov and others are available when the Washington Capitals host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Provorov's eight points are pivotal for Columbus. He has recorded zero goals and eight assists in 10 games.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 2 0 1 1 0 at Stars Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Boone Jenner has racked up seven points this season, with five goals and two assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 2 1 1 2 2 at Stars Oct. 30 0 0 0 4 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 0 0 8 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Columbus' Zachary Werenski is among the leading scorers on the team with six total points (one goal and five assists).

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 at Stars Oct. 30 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 1 1 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Ovechkin, who has scored eight points in nine games (two goals and six assists).

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Oct. 29 0 2 2 7 vs. Wild Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Devils Oct. 25 1 1 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 1 0 1 14

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

John Carlson is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing seven points (one goal, six assists) to the team.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 29 0 2 2 2 vs. Wild Oct. 27 0 0 0 1 at Devils Oct. 25 0 1 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 0 1 1 1

