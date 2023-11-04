Will Boone Jenner Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 4?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Boone Jenner light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jenner stats and insights
- Jenner has scored in three of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- Jenner has scored one goal on the power play.
- Jenner's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.0 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.