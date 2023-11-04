Will Bryan Rust light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rust stats and insights

Rust has scored in four of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Rust has no points on the power play.

Rust's shooting percentage is 17.2%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 44 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.