The Washington Capitals (4-4-1) take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-4-2) at Capital One Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT. The Capitals fell to the New York Islanders 3-0 in their last outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to take home the victory in Saturday's hockey contest.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final score of Blue Jackets 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+120)

Blue Jackets (+120) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a record of 4-4-2 this season and are 1-2-3 in overtime matchups.

Columbus has earned four points (1-0-2) in its three games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Columbus has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals in six games, earning nine points from those contests.

This season, Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-0-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 1-1-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 3-3-0 to record six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 30th 1.89 Goals Scored 2.7 23rd 21st 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.2 19th 21st 29.8 Shots 32 14th 10th 29.3 Shots Allowed 32.3 22nd 29th 10.71% Power Play % 14.29% 24th 18th 76.67% Penalty Kill % 85.29% 9th

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

