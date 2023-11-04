On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Dmitri Voronkov going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Voronkov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.

Voronkov has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 50.0% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

