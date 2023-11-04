In the upcoming matchup versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Evgeni Malkin to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Malkin stats and insights

In five of nine games this season, Malkin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

Malkin has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

