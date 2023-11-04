Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. There are prop bets for Guentzel available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake Guentzel vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:56 per game on the ice, is -3.

In two of nine games this season, Guentzel has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In six of nine games this year, Guentzel has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Guentzel has had an assist in a game five times this year over nine games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 37.7% that Guentzel goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.6% of Guentzel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 44 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-34).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 9 Games 2 9 Points 3 2 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.