Marshall vs. Appalachian State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
According to our computer model, the Appalachian State Mountaineers will beat the Marshall Thundering Herd when the two teams play at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which starts at 6:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Marshall vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Marshall (+3.5)
|Over (55.5)
|Appalachian State 31, Marshall 29
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 10 Sun Belt Predictions
- UL Monroe vs Southern Miss
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Louisiana vs Arkansas State
- UL Monroe vs Southern Miss
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Louisiana vs Arkansas State
- Coastal Carolina vs Old Dominion
- Coastal Carolina vs Old Dominion
- James Madison vs Georgia State
- James Madison vs Georgia State
Marshall Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Appalachian State vs. Marshall? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- The implied probability of a win by the Thundering Herd based on the moneyline is 40.0%.
- The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.
- Marshall is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.
- Thundering Herd games have gone over the point total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- Marshall games this season have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 8.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.
Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mountaineers' implied win probability is 64.9%.
- The Mountaineers have two wins against the spread this year.
- Appalachian State has an ATS record of 1-5 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Out of eight Mountaineers games so far this year, five have gone over the total.
- The over/under in this game is 55.5 points, 2.4 higher than the average total in Appalachian State games this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Thundering Herd vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Appalachian State
|34.4
|30.9
|40
|29.3
|28.8
|32.5
|Marshall
|24.6
|28.1
|23.8
|22.3
|25.5
|34
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.