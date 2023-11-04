The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-4) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 55.5 points.

Appalachian State has the 106th-ranked defense this season (30.9 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best with 34.4 points per game. In terms of points scored Marshall ranks 89th in the FBS (24.6 points per game), and it is 88th defensively (28.1 points allowed per game).

Marshall vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Appalachian State vs Marshall Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -3.5 -110 -110 55.5 -115 -105 -185 +150

Marshall Recent Performance

The Thundering Herd are really playing poorly of late offensively, accumulating 303.0 yards per game in their past three games (-94-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 435.3 (104th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Thundering Herd are scoring 13.0 points per game (-105-worst in college football), and giving up 31.7 per game (-65-worst).

Marshall is gaining 225.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (14th-worst in the nation), and allowing 263.3 per game (-63-worst).

In their past three games, the Thundering Herd have rushed for 77.7 yards per game (-109-worst in college football), and given up 172.0 on the ground (-48-worst).

The Thundering Herd are winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over their last three contests.

Marshall has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Week 10 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Marshall has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this year.

The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In Marshall's seven games with a set total, four have hit the over (57.1%).

Marshall has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Marshall has been at least a +150 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has racked up 1,804 yards (225.5 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 138 yards with two touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali is his team's leading rusher with 136 carries for 693 yards, or 86.6 per game. He's found the end zone 11 times on the ground, as well. Ali has also chipped in with 17 catches for 148 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ethan Payne has totaled 183 yards on 46 carries.

Caleb Coombs' 260 receiving yards (32.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions on 38 targets with two touchdowns.

Darryle Simmons has totaled 239 receiving yards (29.9 yards per game) on 23 receptions.

DeMarcus Harris' 23 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Burton paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

Eli Neal, Marshall's top tackler, has 46 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Micah Abraham has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 15 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

