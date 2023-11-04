How to Watch the Penguins vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins will travel to face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, November 4, with the Sharks having dropped 10 consecutive games.
Watch on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT as the Penguins and the Sharks play.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Sharks Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Penguins are conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 11th in league play.
- The Penguins' 26 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Defensively, the Penguins have given up 26 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (26 total) during that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Evgeni Malkin
|9
|5
|6
|11
|9
|11
|54.8%
|Sidney Crosby
|9
|5
|5
|10
|11
|4
|61.1%
|Jake Guentzel
|9
|2
|7
|9
|4
|5
|0%
|Bryan Rust
|9
|5
|2
|7
|6
|7
|-
|Reilly Smith
|9
|4
|3
|7
|4
|3
|-
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks have given up 44 total goals this season (4.4 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- The Sharks have 10 goals this season (1.0 per game), 32nd in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored just 10 goals over that stretch.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|10
|1
|4
|5
|4
|5
|60.2%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|10
|3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|50%
|Filip Zadina
|10
|2
|0
|2
|7
|6
|16.7%
|Luke Kunin
|10
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|40.8%
|Mario Ferraro
|10
|0
|2
|2
|4
|1
|-
