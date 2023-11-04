The Pittsburgh Penguins will travel to face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, November 4, with the Sharks having dropped 10 consecutive games.

Watch on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT as the Penguins and the Sharks play.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Penguins vs Sharks Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins are conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 11th in league play.

The Penguins' 26 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Defensively, the Penguins have given up 26 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (26 total) during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Evgeni Malkin 9 5 6 11 9 11 54.8% Sidney Crosby 9 5 5 10 11 4 61.1% Jake Guentzel 9 2 7 9 4 5 0% Bryan Rust 9 5 2 7 6 7 - Reilly Smith 9 4 3 7 4 3 -

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have given up 44 total goals this season (4.4 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

The Sharks have 10 goals this season (1.0 per game), 32nd in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored just 10 goals over that stretch.

Sharks Key Players