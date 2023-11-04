Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Sharks on November 4, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Evgeni Malkin, Tomas Hertl and others when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Malkin is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (11 total points), having collected five goals and six assists.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blues
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 10 points (five goals, five assists) to the team.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|11
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blues
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Jake Guentzel's season total of nine points has come from two goals and seven assists.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|10
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Blues
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Hertl has scored one goal (0.1 per game) and dished out four assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the San Jose offense with five total points (0.5 per game). He averages 2.0 shots per game, shooting 5%.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Capitals
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Lightning
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Panthers
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
Fabian Zetterlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)
Fabian Zetterlund has scored four total points (0.4 per game) this season. He has three goals and one assist.
Zetterlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
