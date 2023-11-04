The No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) are 10-point favorites on the road versus the Maryland Terrapins (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Each team features a strong rush defense, with the Nittany Lions fourth in the country in that category, and the Terrapins 23rd. The over/under is 50.5 in the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Penn State vs. Maryland matchup in this article.

Penn State vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penn State vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Maryland Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-10) 50.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-9.5) 50.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Penn State vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Penn State has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 10 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

Maryland has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

The Terrapins have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Penn State & Maryland 2023 Futures Odds

Penn State To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the Big Ten +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400 Maryland To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.