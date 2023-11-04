For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Reilly Smith a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Smith has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.

Smith has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 19% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 44 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

