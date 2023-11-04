The Pittsburgh Penguins, Rickard Rakell included, will meet the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Rakell in that upcoming Penguins-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Rickard Rakell vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Rakell has averaged 15:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Rakell has yet to score a goal this season through nine games played.

In one of nine games this season, Rakell has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Rakell has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the nine games he's played.

Rakell's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rakell going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Rakell Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -34 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 9 Games 2 1 Points 4 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 3

