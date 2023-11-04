Week 10 of the college football slate includes six games featuring Pac-12 teams in action. Read on for up-to-date results and the top performers.

Arizona State vs. Utah

Week 10 Pac-12 Results

Utah 55 Arizona State 3

Pregame Favorite: Utah (-10.5)

Utah (-10.5) Pregame Total: 39.5

Team Stat Comparison

Utah Arizona State 513 Total Yards 83 161 Passing Yards 40 352 Rushing Yards 43 0 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 10 Pac-12 Games

No. 5 Washington Huskies at No. 24 USC Trojans

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Favorite: Washington (-3)

Stanford Cardinal at Washington State Cougars

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks

Favorite: Washington State (-13.5)

No. 16 Oregon State Beavers at Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Favorite: Oregon State (-13.5)

No. 20 UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Favorite: UCLA (-2.5)

