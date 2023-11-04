Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in West Virginia
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fans watching from West Virginia will have their eyes on the BYU Cougars versus the West Virginia Mountaineers, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 10 college football schedule.
College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week
Marshall Thundering Herd at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-3.5)
BYU Cougars at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: West Virginia (-12.5)
