West Virginia vs. BYU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-3) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the BYU Cougars (5-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. An over/under of 51 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. BYU matchup.
West Virginia vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
West Virginia vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-10.5)
|51
|-375
|+290
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-10)
|51.5
|-385
|+300
West Virginia vs. BYU Betting Trends
- West Virginia has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Mountaineers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- BYU has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cougars have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
