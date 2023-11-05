The Buffalo Bills (5-3) visit a streaking Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) team on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals have won three games in a row.

We give more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Bills

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Bengals Insights

  • The Bengals rack up just 1.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Bills surrender (17).
  • The Bengals average 49.2 fewer yards per game (276.9) than the Bills allow per matchup (326.1).
  • This season, Cincinnati piles up 79 rushing yards per game, 43 fewer than Buffalo allows per outing (122).
  • This year, the Bengals have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Bills have takeaways (14).

Bengals Home Performance

  • The Bengals' average points scored in home games (20) is higher than their overall average (18.7). But their average points conceded at home (18.7) is lower than overall (20.6).
  • The Bengals rack up 268.3 yards per game at home (8.6 less than their overall average), and give up 363.7 at home (seven less than overall).
  • In home games, Cincinnati racks up 208.7 passing yards per game and concedes 251.7. That's more than it gains (197.9) and allows (232.1) overall.
  • The Bengals' average rushing yards gained (59.7) and allowed (112) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 79 and 138.6, respectively.
  • At home, the Bengals convert 41.9% of third downs and allow 40.5% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (33.7%), and less than they allow (42.9%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
10/8/2023 at Arizona W 34-20 FOX
10/15/2023 Seattle W 17-13 CBS
10/29/2023 at San Francisco W 31-17 CBS
11/5/2023 Buffalo - NBC
11/12/2023 Houston - CBS
11/16/2023 at Baltimore - Amazon Prime Video
11/26/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.