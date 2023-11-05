How to Watch Bengals vs. Bills Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bills (5-3) visit a streaking Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) team on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals have won three games in a row.
We give more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Bills
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Bengals Insights
- The Bengals rack up just 1.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Bills surrender (17).
- The Bengals average 49.2 fewer yards per game (276.9) than the Bills allow per matchup (326.1).
- This season, Cincinnati piles up 79 rushing yards per game, 43 fewer than Buffalo allows per outing (122).
- This year, the Bengals have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Bills have takeaways (14).
Bengals Home Performance
- The Bengals' average points scored in home games (20) is higher than their overall average (18.7). But their average points conceded at home (18.7) is lower than overall (20.6).
- The Bengals rack up 268.3 yards per game at home (8.6 less than their overall average), and give up 363.7 at home (seven less than overall).
- In home games, Cincinnati racks up 208.7 passing yards per game and concedes 251.7. That's more than it gains (197.9) and allows (232.1) overall.
- The Bengals' average rushing yards gained (59.7) and allowed (112) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 79 and 138.6, respectively.
- At home, the Bengals convert 41.9% of third downs and allow 40.5% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (33.7%), and less than they allow (42.9%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|at Arizona
|W 34-20
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Seattle
|W 17-13
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at San Francisco
|W 31-17
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|NBC
|11/12/2023
|Houston
|-
|CBS
|11/16/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.