Scan the injury report for the Cleveland Browns (4-3), which currently has 18 players listed, as the Browns prepare for their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (1-7) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM .

In their most recent game, the Browns lost 24-20 to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals' last game was a 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Deshaun Watson QB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Jerome Ford RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Marquise Goodwin WR Illness Full Participation In Practice
Grant Delpit S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Tony Fields II LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice
Alex Wright DE Knee Out
Mike Ford CB Glute Limited Participation In Practice
Myles Garrett DE Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice
Za'Darius Smith DE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Sione Takitaki LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
Greg Newsome II CB Groin Out
Amari Cooper WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
David Bell WR Knee Out
Joel Bitonio OG NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Foot Did Not Participate In Practice
David Njoku TE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice
Dawand Jones OT Shoulder Questionable
Cameron Mitchell CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Kyler Murray QB Knee Questionable
Greg Dortch WR Ankle Questionable
Kevin Strong DL Shoulder Questionable
Krys Barnes LB Hamstring Questionable
Trystan Colon-Castillo OL Calf Out
Michael Wilson WR Shoulder Questionable
Emari Demercado RB Toe Out

Other Week 9 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Cardinals Game Info

Browns Season Insights

  • The Browns have the 18th-ranked offense this season (328.6 yards per game), and they've been even better defensively, ranking best with only 260 yards allowed per game.
  • The Browns are putting up 22 points per game on offense (13th in NFL), and they rank 12th on defense with 19.9 points allowed per game.
  • While the Browns rank third-worst in the NFL in passing offense with 180 passing yards per game, it's been a different story on defense, as they rank best (163.3 passing yards per game allowed).
  • Cleveland owns the seventh-ranked defense this season in terms of rushing yards (96.7 rushing yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking second-best with 148.6 rushing yards per game.
  • The Browns have the third-worst turnover margin in the league at -7, forcing 10 turnovers (16th in NFL) while turning it over 17 times (32nd in NFL).

Browns vs. Cardinals Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Browns (-11.5)
  • Moneyline: Browns (-650), Cardinals (+475)
  • Total: 38.5 points

