Cavaliers vs. Warriors November 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) square off against the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and NBCS-BA.
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOH, NBCS-BA
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell recorded 28.3 points last season, plus 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
- Evan Mobley's numbers last season were 16.2 points, 9.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He drained 55.4% of his shots from the field.
- Darius Garland put up 21.6 points, 2.7 boards and 7.8 assists. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41.0% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
- Caris LeVert put up 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He drained 43.1% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Max Strus' numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He sank 41.0% of his shots from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry recorded 29.4 points, 6.1 boards and 6.3 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Klay Thompson's numbers last season were 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.4 made treys (first in NBA).
- Chris Paul recorded 13.9 points, 4.3 boards and 8.9 assists. Defensively, he put up 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kevon Looney put up 7.0 points, 9.3 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 63.0% from the floor.
- Jonathan Kuminga's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 52.5% from the floor.
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cavaliers
|Warriors
|112.3
|Points Avg.
|118.9
|106.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.1
|48.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|38.5%
