The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) square off against the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and NBCS-BA.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 5

Sunday, November 5 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSOH, NBCS-BA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell recorded 28.3 points last season, plus 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Evan Mobley's numbers last season were 16.2 points, 9.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He drained 55.4% of his shots from the field.

Darius Garland put up 21.6 points, 2.7 boards and 7.8 assists. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41.0% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

Caris LeVert put up 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He drained 43.1% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Max Strus' numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He sank 41.0% of his shots from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry recorded 29.4 points, 6.1 boards and 6.3 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Klay Thompson's numbers last season were 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.4 made treys (first in NBA).

Chris Paul recorded 13.9 points, 4.3 boards and 8.9 assists. Defensively, he put up 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kevon Looney put up 7.0 points, 9.3 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 63.0% from the floor.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 52.5% from the floor.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cavaliers Warriors 112.3 Points Avg. 118.9 106.9 Points Allowed Avg. 117.1 48.8% Field Goal % 47.9% 36.7% Three Point % 38.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.