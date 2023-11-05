On Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-4) will try to halt a three-game home losing skid when taking on the Golden State Warriors (5-1), airing at 6:00 PM ET on BSOH and NBCS-BA.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Warriors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and NBCS-BA

BSOH and NBCS-BA Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Warriors Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-1.5) 224.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-2) 225 -130 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are being outscored by 5.1 points per game with a -31 scoring differential overall. They put up 105.7 points per game (26th in the NBA) and give up 110.8 per outing (12th in the league).

The Warriors outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (posting 117.5 points per game, seventh in league, and allowing 109.8 per contest, 10th in NBA) and have a +46 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 223.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams together allow 220.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this season.

Golden State has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Cavaliers and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +900 - Warriors +1200 +700 -

