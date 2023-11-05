Will Deshaun Watson Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Deshaun Watson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Trying to find Watson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 9, Watson is averaging 170.8 passing yards per game (683 total). Other season stats include four touchdown passes, three interceptions and a 61.7% completion percentage (66-for-107), plus 15 carries for 83 yards one touchdown.
Deshaun Watson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Browns vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Watson 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|66
|107
|61.7%
|683
|4
|3
|6.4
|15
|83
|1
Watson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|16
|29
|154
|1
|1
|5
|45
|1
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|22
|40
|235
|1
|1
|6
|22
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|27
|33
|289
|2
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|1
|5
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
