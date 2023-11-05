How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 5
The Eredivisie lineup today is sure to please. The matchups include FC Twente Enschede playing FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard.
Live coverage of all Eredivisie action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Utrecht vs FC Twente Enschede
FC Twente Enschede makes the trip to match up with FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht.
- Game Time: 6:15 AM ET
- Favorite: FC Twente Enschede (-145)
- Underdog: FC Utrecht (+390)
- Draw: (+295)
Watch PEC Zwolle vs Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard journeys to take on PEC Zwolle at Mac3Park Stadion in Zwolle.
- Game Time: 8:30 AM ET
- Favorite: PEC Zwolle (+120)
- Underdog: Fortuna Sittard (+220)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch NEC Nijmegen vs FC Volendam
FC Volendam travels to face NEC Nijmegen at Goffertstadion in Nijmegen.
- Game Time: 8:30 AM ET
- Favorite: NEC Nijmegen (-170)
- Underdog: FC Volendam (+400)
- Draw: (+330)
Watch Ajax vs SC Heerenveen
SC Heerenveen travels to play Ajax at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.
- Game Time: 10:45 AM ET
- Favorite: Ajax (-235)
- Underdog: SC Heerenveen (+500)
- Draw: (+425)
Watch Sparta Rotterdam vs Almere City FC
Almere City FC makes the trip to play Sparta Rotterdam at Sparta Stadium Het Kasteel in Rotterdam.
- Game Time: 10:45 AM ET
- Favorite: Sparta Rotterdam (-145)
- Underdog: Almere City FC (+360)
- Draw: (+310)
