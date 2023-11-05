Will Joe Burrow Score a Touchdown Against the Bills in Week 9?
In the Week 9 tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Joe Burrow hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Joe Burrow score a touchdown against the Bills?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)
- Burrow has run for 57 yards on 20 carries (8.1 ypg).
- Burrow does not have a rushing touchdown in seven games.
Joe Burrow Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|14
|31
|82
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|27
|41
|222
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|26
|49
|259
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|20
|30
|165
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|36
|46
|317
|3
|1
|4
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|24
|35
|185
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|28
|32
|283
|3
|0
|6
|43
|0
