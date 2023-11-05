Kareem Hunt will be up against the eighth-worst run defense in the NFL when his Cleveland Browns take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hunt has collected 46 carries for 158 yards (31.6 ypg), and Hunt has scored four touchdowns on the ground. Hunt has also made his mark as a pass-catcher, grabbing six balls for 58 yards (11.6 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hunt and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hunt vs. the Cardinals

Hunt vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 66 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 66 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Cardinals have let four opposing rushers to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Arizona has allowed seven opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Cardinals have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 130.6 rushing yards per game yielded by the Cardinals defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked run defense.

The Cardinals have the No. 30 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up 11 this season (1.4 per game).

Watch Browns vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Browns Player Previews

Kareem Hunt Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 39.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hunt with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hunt Rushing Insights

Hunt has hit the over on his rushing yards total two times in four opportunities this season.

The Browns have passed 50.3% of the time and run 49.7% this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 46 of his team's 238 total rushing attempts this season (19.3%).

Hunt has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in three games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has four total touchdowns this season (30.8% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

He has nine red zone carries for 40.9% of the team share (his team runs on 55% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hunt's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 ATT / 55 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.