Max Strus and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be hitting the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Strus tallied 10 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 121-116 loss against the Pacers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Strus' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)

Over 12.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Over 4.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Over 2.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Strus's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the NBA last year, conceding 117.1 points per game.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per game last season, the Warriors were 15th in the NBA in that category.

The Warriors gave up 25.7 assists per game last season (15th in the league).

The Warriors conceded 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Max Strus vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2022 33 24 1 2 4 0 1 10/27/2022 32 14 5 0 3 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.