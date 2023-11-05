Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has a difficult matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), playing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are giving up the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 204.1 per game.

Higgins has totaled 218 receiving yards (36.3 per game) and two TDs, reeling in 19 balls out of 42 targets this season.

Higgins vs. the Bills

Higgins vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.

The Bills have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Bills is giving up 204.1 yards per outing this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Opponents of the Bills have totaled eight touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Bills' defense is third in the league in that category.

Tee Higgins Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 50.5 (-115)

Higgins Receiving Insights

Higgins, in two of six games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Higgins has received 15.8% of his team's 265 passing attempts this season (42 targets).

He has been targeted 42 times, averaging 5.2 yards per target (122nd in NFL).

In one of six games this year, Higgins has registered a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

He has scored two of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

With five red zone targets, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

Higgins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 5 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

