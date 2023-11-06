On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Alexandre Texier going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Texier stats and insights

Texier is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Texier has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

