How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers welcome in the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, November 6, with the Blue Jackets having dropped three consecutive away games.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL to watch the Panthers and the Blue Jackets meet.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 34 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 16th in the NHL.
- With 28 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 24th-ranked offense.
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 26 goals during that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Ivan Provorov
|11
|0
|8
|8
|7
|3
|-
|Boone Jenner
|11
|5
|2
|7
|5
|7
|60.1%
|Adam Fantilli
|11
|2
|4
|6
|3
|7
|44.4%
|Zachary Werenski
|9
|1
|5
|6
|2
|3
|-
|Jack Roslovic
|10
|2
|4
|6
|4
|11
|26.1%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 28 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Panthers' 26 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 26 goals during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|10
|8
|3
|11
|3
|2
|46.5%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|9
|2
|7
|9
|3
|6
|55.6%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|10
|2
|7
|9
|10
|6
|100%
|Evan Rodrigues
|10
|2
|6
|8
|7
|0
|25%
|Dmitry Kulikov
|10
|0
|6
|6
|3
|4
|-
