The Florida Panthers welcome in the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, November 6, with the Blue Jackets having dropped three consecutive away games.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Blue Jackets vs Panthers Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 34 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 16th in the NHL.

With 28 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 24th-ranked offense.

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 26 goals during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Ivan Provorov 11 0 8 8 7 3 - Boone Jenner 11 5 2 7 5 7 60.1% Adam Fantilli 11 2 4 6 3 7 44.4% Zachary Werenski 9 1 5 6 2 3 - Jack Roslovic 10 2 4 6 4 11 26.1%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 28 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers' 26 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 26 goals during that time.

Panthers Key Players