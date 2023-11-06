Two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Florida Panthers meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena -- starting at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Panthers' Sam Reinhart and the Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Columbus' Provorov has collected eight assists and zero goals in 11 games. That's good for eight points.

With seven total points (0.6 per game), including five goals and two assists through 11 contests, Boone Jenner is key for Columbus' attack.

This season, Adam Fantilli has two goals and four assists for Florida.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a 1-2-0 record this season, with a .922 save percentage (16th in the league). In 4 games, he has 106 saves, and has allowed nine goals (2.8 goals against average).

Panthers Players to Watch

One of Florida's leading offensive players this season is Reinhart, with 11 points (eight goals, three assists) and an average ice time of 21:22 per game.

Through nine games, Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored two goals and picked up seven assists.

Matthew Tkachuk's nine points this season are via two goals and seven assists.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded five goals (2.6 goals against average) and made 46 saves with a .902% save percentage (33rd in league).

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 25th 2.6 Goals Scored 2.55 27th 8th 2.8 Goals Allowed 3.09 16th 4th 34.1 Shots 32.3 12th 5th 28.3 Shots Allowed 31.8 22nd 25th 13.89% Power Play % 12.82% 26th 26th 72.22% Penalty Kill % 86.49% 8th

