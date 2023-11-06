Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Panthers on November 6, 2023
Ivan Provorov and Sam Reinhart are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers meet at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Additional Info
|Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Prediction
|Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Provorov is an offensive leader for Columbus with eight points (0.7 per game), with zero goals and eight assists in 11 games (playing 23:27 per game).
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Boone Jenner has scored seven total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has five goals and two assists.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|8
Adam Fantilli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Adam Fantilli has posted two goals on the season, chipping in four assists.
Fantilli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 11 points (eight goals, three assists) and plays an average of 21:22 per game.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Matthew Tkachuk has two goals and seven assists to total nine points (0.9 per game).
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|8
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.