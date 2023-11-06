Boone Jenner and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Prop bets for Jenner are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Boone Jenner vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Jenner has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 20:36 on the ice per game.

Jenner has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

Jenner has recorded a point in a game four times this season over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Jenner has had an assist twice this season in 11 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Jenner goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Jenner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Jenner Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 11 Games 3 7 Points 1 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

