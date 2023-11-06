When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Emil Bemstrom light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bemstrom stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Bemstrom has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Bemstrom has scored three goals on the power play.

Bemstrom's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 28 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.