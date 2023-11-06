Ivan Provorov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. There are prop bets for Provorov available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Ivan Provorov vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

Provorov's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:27 per game on the ice, is -5.

Provorov has yet to score a goal through 11 games this season.

Provorov has registered a point in a game seven times this year out of 11 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In seven of 11 games this season, Provorov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Provorov goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Provorov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 11 Games 3 8 Points 2 0 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

